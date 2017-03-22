The Adler Planetarium and the DuSable Museum of African American History have teamed up to reveal the real stories behind the film "Hidden Figures."

The two have partnered for a three-day event to celebrate African-American women working in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

As part of the celebration, “Hidden Figures Revealed”African-American STEM professionals will discuss the challenges that come with being underrepresented in scientific fields, and what can be done to inspire the next generation of STEM professionals.

The movie “Hidden figures,” tells the overlooked story of African-American female mathematicians Dorothy Vaughn, Mary Jackson and Katherine Johnson whose calculations made it possible to launch astronaut John Glenn into orbit. The film recently won the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Newly on display at the Adler is their “Hidden Figures” exhibit, which is housed inside their “Mission Moon” exhibit. The exhibit features artifacts, photos and stories about the female NASA mathematicians and their crucial role in the U.S. space race.

Thursday March 23, at the DuSable Museum of African American History

Free student screening of “Hidden Figures”

11 a.m.

Because of limited seating, reservations are required and can be made by calling 773-947-0600 or via email at whamilton@dusablemuseum.org

Moderated Panel Discussion

7:30 p.m.

The panel will be comprised of STEM leaders like Jedidah Isler, Camille Eddy, Michole Washington, Ranthony Edmonds and Ruqiah Muhammad. The discussion will be moderated by Andrea Berry, an Emmy award-winning broadcast technologist and computer scientist. A Q&A session will follow after the panel discussion.

Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for Adler Planetarium and DuSable Museum members and can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/2mugTWD

Saturday March 25, at the Adler Planetarium

Movie Screening and Panel Discussion for Chicago Youth

10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

In addition to the film screening, there will also be a post-film panel discussion led by the Adler’s Youth Leadership Council and local STEM professionals. Panelists include physicist at IIT Gayle Ratliff, data scientist Sadia Abdalla, chemist Linda Boasmond and founder of AeroStar Aviation Tammera Holmes.

STEM Programming stations

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Free with admission, there will be 5 engineering and math-focused programming stations around the museum allowing visitors to build their own 3D city from glowsticks and foam balls, design and build a rocket to race, and tell a story using constellations and even make a constellation to take home.

Engineering for the Future

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Participants will engage in engineering activities inspired by scenes from the movie “Hidden Figures."

Black Girls (Can) Fly

2 p.m.

The play— a tribute to African American aviators Bessie Coleman and Mae Jemison—tells the story of 10-year-old Bessie Mae, who is afraid to leave her home located in a high crime area. But when Mae’s parents give her the opportunity to travel she must overcome her fears and learn to fly.

STEM Chats

2:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to speak with STEM professionals about their career paths and backgrounds. STEM professionals include IIT physicist Gayle Ratliff, data scientist Safia Abdall, chemist Linda Boasmond, and AeroStar founder Tammera Holmes.