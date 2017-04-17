It’s bounce house season, Chicago.

Starting Wednesday, Chicago residents can reserve a bounce house from the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events for free, according to the city’s website.

Residents can begin reserving the bounce house at 9 a.m., the website says.

“Inflatables will only be provided to residential block parties within the city limits of Chicago,” the city says. “Events on private property, in parks, in forest preserves, private parties, birthday parties and festivals are not eligible to apply.”

The “Jumping Jack” bounce house is available all summer long, the city says, on Saturdays and Sundays only.

The program runs from Saturday, May 27 through Sunday, August 27.