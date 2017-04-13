Here’s How Much Singles in Chicago Spend on Dating: Report | NBC Chicago
Here’s How Much Singles in Chicago Spend on Dating: Report

    clipart.com

    The Windy City can be a lonely, lonely place.

    But there’s plenty of fish in Lake Michigan, right?

    A new study, reported on by the Washington Post, says singles in Chicago are willing to open their pocket books in their quest for love—even a little more than the average single American.

    So what’s the price of finding a soulmate?

    The average unmarried Chicagoan spent $1,815.72 on dating in 2016, the report from Match.com says.

    The average American bachelor or bachelorette spent $1,596 and the average single New Yorker spent $2,069.

    But don’t let that cold cash translate to a cold heart.

    "Of course, dating isn't a purely financial decision. "Studies show that people get a lot more lasting happiness when they spend their money on experiences rather than things, and I think that's an important distinction to make here," Dayana Yochim, a consumer finance specialist for NerdWallet, tells the Post. 

    Even if it's a "bad" date, Yochim says, you'll still have a story to tell.

    Published 1 minute ago

