Do you “LIKE” to eat?

Well, so does everyone else, but some restaurants have bigger Facebook followings than others.

A new survey from Wisely, digital marketing firm for restaurants, dug into Facebook audience data to come up with the top 10 restaurants in Illinois based on likes.

“It’s difficult to draw any specific conclusions from this data other than there is a huge variety of available restaurants across the country,” says Wisely. “Some regional chains have established a huge foothold in their home territory and different regions seem to be drawn to very different kinds of food and establishments.”

So what’s the most popular restaurant chain in the state?

1. Portillo's Restaurants

2. Culver's

3. Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery

4. Potbelly Sandwich Works

5. Giordano's Pizzeria

6. Shake Shack

7. Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

8. Gino's East

9. Blaze Pizza

10. Twin Peaks

Surprised by number one? It's not the first time Portillo's has made headlines.