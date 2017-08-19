NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago teamed up with animal shelters across the Chicago area to find loving homes for pets in need. It's all part of the Clear the Shelters event, a nationwide pet adoption initiative, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 19.
Dozens of shelters in Chicago and the suburbs will waive or discount fees as part of the one-day adoption drive. The waived fees apply to animals ages 6 months and older (not kittens or puppies), and all individual shelters' adoption policies apply.
You can find a participating shelter near you with the interactive map above and the full list below:
Animal Outreach Humane Society
5408 W Greenbrier Drive, McHenry
815-385-0005
Animal Services and Assitance Programs
Farm & Fleet at 11501 Route 14 Woodstock, IL 60098
815-568-2921
Animal Welfare League
10305 SW. Highway, Chicago Ridge
708-636-8586
Aurora Animal Care and Control
600 S. River St. Aurora, IL 60506
815-568-2921
C.A.R.E (Community Animal Rescue Effort)
1962 Peterson St. Chicago
847-732-1147
CatNap from the Heart
1101 Beach Ave., LaGrange Park
708-352-3914
DuPage County Animal Care & Control
120 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton
630-407-2800
Ellie's Animal Rescue, Inc.
54 N. Western Ave., Carpentersville
331-210-2311
Felines & Canines
6379 N. Paulina, Chicago
773-465-4132
Fetching Tails Foundation
PO Box 463
Itasca, IL 60143
Help Save Pets – Oswego
1280 Route 34, Oswego
815-436-1500
Help Save Pets – Shorewood
189 Brook Forest Ave. Shorewood
815-436-1500
Hinsdale Humane Society
22 N. Elm, Hinsdale
630-323-5630
Humane Society of Calumet Area
421 45th Ave. Munster, IN
219-922-3811
Humane Society of Northwest Indiana
6100 Melton Road, Gary, IN
219-938-3339
Magnificient Mutts
Petco, 755 N World Road, Hillside
708-703-5047
McHenry County Animal Care and Control
100 N. Virginia St., Crystal Lake
815-459-6222
Michiana Humane Society & SPCA, Inc.
722 IN-212, Michigan City, Ind.
219-872-4499
Naperville Area Humane Society
1620 W. Diehl Road, Naperville
630-420-8989
New Beginnings for Cats
7701 E. 3500 N. Rd., Bourbonnais
815-472-4734
Orphans of the Storm
2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods
847-945-0235
PAWS Chicago
1997 N. Clyborn, Chicago, or 1616 Deerfield Road, Highland Park
773-687-4700
Rover Rescue
North Aurora, IL 60542
630-897-7454
South Suburban Humane Society
1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights
708-755-7387
Spay and Stay
555 E. Townline Rd. (Petco), Vernon Hills
847-289-4557
Tails Humane Society
2250 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb
815-758-2457
The Anti-Cruelty Society
169 W Grand Ave, Chicago
312-644-8338
Tree House Humane Society
1212 W. Carmen Ave., Chicago
773-784-5488
Winnebago County Animal Services
4517 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61103
815-319-4100
I Wanna Go Home Rescue
PetCo, 509 215the St. Dyer, IN 46311
708-955-8375
4 Paws Sake
Paw Palace at 2739 Glenwood Dyer Rd. Lynwood
708-758-3647