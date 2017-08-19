Save the Date! On Aug. 19, 2017, NBC and Telemundo stations all across the country will team up with hundred of shelters across the country to match shelter pets with their forever homes. (Published Monday, July 31, 2017)

NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago teamed up with animal shelters across the Chicago area to find loving homes for pets in need. It's all part of the Clear the Shelters event, a nationwide pet adoption initiative, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Dozens of shelters in Chicago and the suburbs will waive or discount fees as part of the one-day adoption drive. The waived fees apply to animals ages 6 months and older (not kittens or puppies), and all individual shelters' adoption policies apply.

You can find a participating shelter near you with the interactive map above and the full list below:

Animal Outreach Humane Society

5408 W Greenbrier Drive, McHenry

815-385-0005

Animal Services and Assitance Programs

Farm & Fleet at 11501 Route 14 Woodstock, IL 60098

815-568-2921

Animal Welfare League

10305 SW. Highway, Chicago Ridge

708-636-8586

Aurora Animal Care and Control

600 S. River St. Aurora, IL 60506

815-568-2921

C.A.R.E (Community Animal Rescue Effort)

1962 Peterson St. Chicago

847-732-1147

CatNap from the Heart

1101 Beach Ave., LaGrange Park

708-352-3914

DuPage County Animal Care & Control

120 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton

630-407-2800

Ellie's Animal Rescue, Inc.

54 N. Western Ave., Carpentersville

331-210-2311

Felines & Canines

6379 N. Paulina, Chicago

773-465-4132

Fetching Tails Foundation

PO Box 463

Itasca, IL 60143

Help Save Pets – Oswego

1280 Route 34, Oswego

815-436-1500

Help Save Pets – Shorewood

189 Brook Forest Ave. Shorewood

815-436-1500

Hinsdale Humane Society

22 N. Elm, Hinsdale

630-323-5630

Humane Society of Calumet Area

421 45th Ave. Munster, IN

219-922-3811

Humane Society of Northwest Indiana

6100 Melton Road, Gary, IN

219-938-3339

Magnificient Mutts

Petco, 755 N World Road, Hillside

708-703-5047

McHenry County Animal Care and Control

100 N. Virginia St., Crystal Lake

815-459-6222

Michiana Humane Society & SPCA, Inc.

722 IN-212, Michigan City, Ind.

219-872-4499

Naperville Area Humane Society

1620 W. Diehl Road, Naperville

630-420-8989

New Beginnings for Cats

7701 E. 3500 N. Rd., Bourbonnais

815-472-4734

Orphans of the Storm

2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods

847-945-0235

PAWS Chicago

1997 N. Clyborn, Chicago, or 1616 Deerfield Road, Highland Park

773-687-4700

Rover Rescue

North Aurora, IL 60542

630-897-7454

South Suburban Humane Society

1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights

708-755-7387

Spay and Stay

555 E. Townline Rd. (Petco), Vernon Hills

847-289-4557

Tails Humane Society

2250 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb

815-758-2457

The Anti-Cruelty Society

169 W Grand Ave, Chicago

312-644-8338

Tree House Humane Society

1212 W. Carmen Ave., Chicago

773-784-5488

Winnebago County Animal Services

4517 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61103

815-319-4100

I Wanna Go Home Rescue

PetCo, 509 215the St. Dyer, IN 46311

708-955-8375

4 Paws Sake

Paw Palace at 2739 Glenwood Dyer Rd. Lynwood

708-758-3647