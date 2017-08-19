Help NBC 5, Telemundo Clear the Shelters in the Chicago Area - NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country on Aug. 19, 2017

Help NBC 5, Telemundo Clear the Shelters in the Chicago Area

Clear the Shelters Will Take Place on Aug. 19

    Save the Date! On Aug. 19, 2017, NBC and Telemundo stations all across the country will team up with hundred of shelters across the country to match shelter pets with their forever homes. (Published Monday, July 31, 2017)

    NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago teamed up with animal shelters across the Chicago area to find loving homes for pets in need. It's all part of the Clear the Shelters event, a nationwide pet adoption initiative, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 19.

    Dozens of shelters in Chicago and the suburbs will waive or discount fees as part of the one-day adoption drive. The waived fees apply to animals ages 6 months and older (not kittens or puppies), and all individual shelters' adoption policies apply.

    You can find a participating shelter near you with the interactive map above and the full list below:

    Animal Outreach Humane Society
    5408 W Greenbrier Drive, McHenry
    815-385-0005

    Chicago-Area "Clear the Shelters" Adoption Stories

    [CHI] 'Clear the Shelters': Pets Find New Homes in Chicago Area
    Chris Coffey

    Animal Services and Assitance Programs
    Farm & Fleet at 11501 Route 14 Woodstock, IL 60098
    815-568-2921

    Animal Welfare League
    10305 SW. Highway, Chicago Ridge
    708-636-8586

    Aurora Animal Care and Control
    600 S. River St. Aurora, IL 60506
    815-568-2921

    C.A.R.E (Community Animal Rescue Effort)
    1962 Peterson St. Chicago
    847-732-1147

    CatNap from the Heart
    1101 Beach Ave., LaGrange Park
    708-352-3914

    DuPage County Animal Care & Control
    120 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton
    630-407-2800

    Ellie's Animal Rescue, Inc.
    54 N. Western Ave., Carpentersville
    331-210-2311

    Felines & Canines
    6379 N. Paulina, Chicago
    773-465-4132

    Fetching Tails Foundation 
    PO Box 463
    Itasca, IL 60143

    Help Save Pets – Oswego
    1280 Route 34, Oswego
    815-436-1500

    Help Save Pets – Shorewood
    189 Brook Forest Ave. Shorewood
    815-436-1500

    Hinsdale Humane Society
    22 N. Elm, Hinsdale
    630-323-5630

    Humane Society of Calumet Area
    421 45th Ave. Munster, IN
    219-922-3811

    Humane Society of Northwest Indiana
    6100 Melton Road, Gary, IN
    219-938-3339

    Magnificient Mutts
    Petco, 755 N World Road, Hillside
    708-703-5047

    McHenry County Animal Care and Control
    100 N. Virginia St., Crystal Lake
    815-459-6222

    Michiana Humane Society & SPCA, Inc.
    722 IN-212, Michigan City, Ind.
    219-872-4499

    Naperville Area Humane Society
    1620 W. Diehl Road, Naperville
    630-420-8989

    New Beginnings for Cats
    7701 E. 3500 N. Rd., Bourbonnais
    815-472-4734

    Orphans of the Storm
    2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods
    847-945-0235

    PAWS Chicago
    1997 N. Clyborn, Chicago, or 1616 Deerfield Road, Highland Park
    773-687-4700

    Rover Rescue
    North Aurora, IL 60542
    630-897-7454

    South Suburban Humane Society
    1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights
    708-755-7387

    Spay and Stay
    555 E. Townline Rd. (Petco), Vernon Hills
    847-289-4557

    Tails Humane Society
    2250 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb
    815-758-2457

    The Anti-Cruelty Society 
    169 W Grand Ave, Chicago
    312-644-8338

    Tree House Humane Society
    1212 W. Carmen Ave., Chicago
    773-784-5488

    Winnebago County Animal Services
    4517 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61103
    815-319-4100

    I Wanna Go Home Rescue 
    PetCo, 509 215the St. Dyer, IN 46311
    708-955-8375

    4 Paws Sake
    Paw Palace at 2739 Glenwood Dyer Rd. Lynwood
    708-758-3647

