Will Lagunitas' brown bottles be replaced with Heinekn green?

No, according to a recent report from the Chicago Tribune’s beer write Josh Noel. But, the California and Chicago-based brewery is selling it’s remaining 50 percent stake to the Dutch beer company after Heineken partnered with Lagunitas in 2015.

“To maintain the Lagunitas culture and free spirit, the company will continue to operate as an independent entity within HEINEKEN and will report within the HEINEKEN Americas Region,” Heineken said in a press release.

Heineken noted in the press release that Lagunitas is a “market leader” in its India Pale Ale options, which it says is the “fastest growing sub-segment within craft [beer].”

According to Heinekn, Lagunitas beer has entered the international market due to the partnership—and that growth will only accelerate with this latest transaction.

Tony Magee, the founder of Lagunitas, will remain active as executive chairman of the company, Heineken said.

"Our partnership with Lagunitas has been a great success and today’s announcement marks the next stage of an exciting journey,” Jean-François van Boxmeer, chairman of the executive board and CEO of Heineken said in a press release. “We look forward to accelerating the roll-out of the Lagunitas brand to many more markets, and sharing Lagunitas craft beer with many more consumers around the world.”

The transaction between the two companies has “been complete with immediate effect,” according to a news release on Lagunitas website Thursday.

“During the 19 months of our partnership we have come to trust and truly believe in each other,” Magee said. “Through that we have found ourselves aligned on how to bring the vibe of U.S. craft-brewing to beer lovers everywhere. Only by fully committing to this relationship can we both respond to the historic opportunity that awaits us in all 24 time zones.”

On Magee’s Tumblr, he writes of his thoughts behind making the decision to sell the remaining stakes to Heineken and dismisses the idea of the craft brewery “selling out.”

“I can’t wait to see what happens next. I hope you all follow long. We will surprise you…again! Cheers to you, beer lovers everywhere,” he writes.

Lagunitas Brewing Company began on a kitchen stove in Northern California in 1993, according to its website. Its Chicago brewery and taproom opened in 2014.

