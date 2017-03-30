Heavy Rain, Storms to Sweep Chicago Area Thursday

It will be a wet and windy Thursday for the Chicago area, with periods of rain and thunderstorms.

After heavy rain fell in many parts of the area overnight, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for Cook County that will remain in effect until Friday evening. LaSalle and Lake counties were also issued a Flood Watch. DuPage and Will counties will also be under a Flood Advisory until 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

When encountering flooded roadways, drivers are urged to turn and avoid trying to navigate through them. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, according to the NWS.

Thursday will be overcast, windy, and chilly with periods of rain - moderate to heavy at times, - and thunderstorms.

Strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours, in areas far south of I-80 from Kankakee to Valparaiso with damaging winds, large hail and very heavy rain.

Rain and storms taper to showers early for a breezy and chilly night.

Friday will be overcast with lingering showers in the morning ahead of a cloudy, windy, and chilly afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.