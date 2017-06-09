Heat Wave to Hit Chicago Area Beginning This Weekend

Alicia Roman has the latest forecast as we head toward the weekend.

Things are about to heat up in the Chicago area this weekend.

The warm-up begins Friday, with highs reaching into the low- to mid-80s for some areas, though temps will stay cooler along the lakefront.

A chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moves in during the afternoon hours as temperatures begin to dip into the 60s.

By Saturday, mostly sunny and windy conditions make way for even warmer temps, rising into the upper-80s and near 90 degrees.

The heat continues into Sunday as temperatures rise even higher, reaching into the low-90s with a heat index in the mid-90s.

The hot trend is expected to continue into the work week, with highs staying in the 90s through Tuesday.

The early season hot weather comes amid a busy weekend in Chicago, with events including Ribfest, Blues Fest, Spring Awakening, Dave Matthews concerts and Chicago Cubs games scheduled to take place.

"It is important to stay hydrated and know the signs of heat stroke and take the necessary precautions when outdoors – especially for seniors, children and pets," Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said in a statement.