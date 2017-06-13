An air quality alert has been issued across much of the Chicago area Tuesday. Regina Waldroup reports.

It has been nearly two decades since Chicago has seen four or more consecutive days in the 90s during the start of June, but that’s exactly what could happen this week in Chicago.

Since 1872, only nine years have had four or more consecutive days in the 90s before June 15, the most recent being between June 8-11, 1999, the National Weather Service reports.

Chicago hit 90 degrees Saturday, with temps reaching even higher Sunday and Monday.

Could Tuesday be a history-maker?

Highs across the area are forecast to sit between 87 and 93 degrees, however, cooler temps will likely grace the lakefront, making the potential for a 90-degree recording in Chicago unlikely, but not impossible.

The National Weather Service notes that while four consecutive days of 90-degree weather is rare, early season stretches of three days are much more common.

Conditions will stay partly cloudy and humid Tuesday with isolated storms possible in the morning and in some locations during the afternoon. Any storms that do develop will end by the early evening hours, with a slight chance for lingering rain overnight.

Temperatures stay in the upper-80s and low-90s Wednesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms likely by the afternoon and evening, bringing the threat for severe weather.

Highs stay in the upper-80s for the remainder of the week with chances for rain continuing into the weekend.