Guns, Daggers Found Inside Northwest Indiana Daycare: Police

A group of women are facing more than two dozen felony charges after police say they found loaded handguns, daggers, alcohol and other dangerous objects inside a daycare in northwest Indiana.

Authorities say Merrillville police officers and the Indiana Department of Children's Services were doing an unannounced check on a home daycare at 1730 W. 53rd Tuesday when they came in contact with the mother of a 4-year-old who told them she was there to tend to her son who had suffered a head injury.

When no one answered the door, officers climbed through a window of the home and found the young boy on a bed surrounded by bloody napkins with an open wound on his forehead, police said. It was not immediately known how he was hurt.

The boy was one of 15 children police discovered to be inside the home at the time. Three other children were missing from the daycare and later found in a different location, according to police.

During a search of the home, authorities uncovered two loaded handguns, two shotgun, daggers, and sharp blades to be within reach of the children, police said. Bottles of whiskey and vodka were also found strewn on the floor of the bedroom where the children were found, according to police.

Tawana Cole, Roberta Sanders, and Adriana Johnson were each charged with one count of neglect of a dependant resulting in bodily injury and multiple counts of neglect of a dependent and criminal confinement.

Police are still searching for Sanders and Johnson. An attorney for Cole, who is on probation for battery with a deadly weapon, could not immediately be reached for comment.