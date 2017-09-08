A 30-year-old man was shot after a verbal altercation on an “L” train turned violent on the Near West Side, halting Green Line service on a busy Friday night, Chicago Transit Authority and police officials said.

The argument occurred at the Ashland stop, 1061 W. Lake St., about 7:20 p.m. on the west side of the line, according to the CTA. It was unclear if the shooting took place on the train or the platform. The Chicago Fire Department said medics found the victim, shot in the upper left shoulder, on the platform when they arrived. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition had stabilized.

Two men were arrested in relation to the shooting and a weapon was recovered, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

At the station, in the city's West Town neighborhood, police vehicles blocked the street with their sirens flashing beneath platform. Yellow tape blocked the staircases to the turnstiles above. Officers could be seen talking to people on the platform and in a halted train--the car doors also sealed with yellow tape.

Buses were taking passengers from the stations where their trains stopped, a CTA official said.