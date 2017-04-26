Great Wolf Resorts Opens New Chicago Headquarters

North America’s largest family of indoor waterpark resorts has moved its corporate headquarters to Chicago.

Great Wolf Resorts Inc. opened its newest office, dubbed the Wolf Den Chicago, Wednesday inside the Chicago Sun-Times building, located at North Orleans and Kinzie Streets in the city’s River North neighborhood.

The office currently houses 45 so-called “pack members” with the ability to expand to up to 100 employees, the company announced.

“Chicago has the talent and transportation that expanding companies like Great Wolf need to compete in the 21st century economy,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing the Wolf Pack continue to grow and thrive in its new den in Chicago.”

The opening of the new facility follows news that Great Wolf Resorts purchased property in suburban Gurnee, planning to transform the former KeyLime Cove into a “dynamic new family resort.”

“We’re making a significant investment and placing a rather large paw print in the Chicago area, not only with our new corporate office, but with a new 414-room Great Wolf Lodge resort opening in Gurnee next summer,” Great Wolf Resorts’ Chief Executive Officer Rubén Rodriguez said in a statement.

The company plans to open Great Wolf Lodge Illinois next summer, officials said.