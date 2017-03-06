Granite City Works Employee Dies After Rail Yard Incident | NBC Chicago
Granite City Works Employee Dies After Rail Yard Incident

    Officials say a Granite City Works employee has died following an incident in the steel plant's rail yard.

    The Belleville News-Democrat reports the employee's family was notified following the Sunday death. The employee's name wasn't immediately released.

    The plant is owned by U.S. Steel and company spokeswoman Erin DiPietro says an investigation is taking place. Details of what happened weren't released.

    The company has activated an Employee Assistance Program and says it will work with relevant government agencies and others on the investigation.

