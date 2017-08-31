As a community continues to mourn the tragic loss of three lives after a suicidal mother allegedly killed her two children and then herself, the children's grandmother is speaking out. NBC 5's Trina Orlando has her story. (Published Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017)

It's been three days since Celisa Henning and her 5-year-old daughters Addison and Makayla were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide.

On Thursday the children's grandmother, Norma Henning, broke her silence at the home where the deaths took place, telling NBC 5 Celisa had been in a car accident that left her struggling with health issues. While the family knew she was suffering, they never thought it would come to this.

"(Celisa) was in so much pain both physically and mentally," Norma said. "She was at the point, she couldn't take it anymore."

Autopsy results revealed that Addison and Makayla both died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Their mother took her own life with a single gunshot.

Stil, their grieving family is finding strength in their faith.

"We are Christians, we forgive her," the family said in a statement.

On Thursday white ribbons lined the street where the family lived and those who knew them stopped by to pray at a growing makeshift memorial.

The children's father posted a sign in the window thanking the community for its support.

A go fund me page for the family raised more than $8,000 dollars in just one day.

Funeral arrangements for Henning and her two daughters are not yet final.

