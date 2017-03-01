Gov. Bruce Rauner joined local officials in Naplate Wednesday to survey the damage of deadly tornadoes that ripped through the state of Illinois.

Naplate was where one of six tornadoes were reported to have touched down during a round of violent and severe storms Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service is also traveling to the scene to determine the final count of exactly how many tornadoes touched down during the rare February storms and how powerful they were.

Early Tuesday evening Gov. Rauner activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield to ensure state personnel and equipment would be ready to be quickly deployed if needed.

“Fortunately there was a good warning system and people knew that the storms were developing and they were coming,” Rauner said.

Two people were killed in Illinois and more than a dozen others injured. Another person also died in Missouri while the violent storm system tore across many areas of the upper Midwest.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Rauner said Wednesday. “We have to count our blessings.”