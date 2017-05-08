Good Samaritan Saves Sleepwalking Girl, 8, on Side of Road

A sleepwalking girl who left her suburban house in the middle of the night was headed for trouble when a good Samaritan stepped in to help. Trina Orlando reports.

A touching reunion occurred Monday between an 8-year-old girl and the man who very likely saved her life.

Bella left her family's home early Saturday morning--apparently sleepwalking. The little girl made her way to this busy intersection about a half mile from her family's Carol Stream home. That's where she was spotted by Jacob Murphy, who was heading home from the airport.

"She had two backpacks and she was just walking all by herself down the road," Murphy told NBC 5.

Murphy sensed something wasn't right and stopped to help. Thanks to him, Carol Stream police got Bella safely home.

"We heard a cop say 'we have somebody here for you,' and I was like 'what?'" Bella's mother, Jamie Soto, said.

Soto launched a Facebook campaign to find her daughter's hero.

"She's a diabetic, she could have gone into a coma, she could have collapsed and had a seizure," Soto said. "The other possibilities that could have happened--and he prevented every single one of those--he saved her."

On Monday Soto got to say thank you in person.

"I can't even put into words how grateful I am," she said. "How grateful I know she is, our family is."

To a humble hero-- who finds the title a bit overwhelming.

"I don't know what to do with that, It's just one of those things I was in the right spot at the right time," Murphy said. "And I knew something was wrong, so I wanted to make sure she was safe--I guess that's a hero? I don't know."

Murphy volunteers with the Kane County Office of Emergency Management and received training in how to deal with situations like this one. He hopes sharing this story will encourage others to stop and help if they find themselves in a similar situation.