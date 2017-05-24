There’s some good news and bad news in the Memorial Day weekend weather forecast.

After a wet and cool start to the week, things appear to turn drier ahead of the weekend, but that won’t last long.

Wednesday Forecast

Andy Avalos has the latest forecast update for the Chicago area. (Published 2 hours ago)

Thursday and Friday will see milder temperatures near 70 degrees, beginning a warming trend that will continue through the holiday weekend.

But the chance for rain will likely return Saturday and continue through Memorial Day.

Early predictions show Saturday looks to be partly sunny and mild with a chance for showers and storms during the evening hours. Sunday, conditions turn cloudy with showers and storms possible in the morning hours and a breezy and mild afternoon.

Temperatures for both days look to stay in the low- to mid-70s.

Monday will see partly sunny skies with some scattered showers and isolated storms possible. Temperatures highs are expected to sit in the upper-60s and low-70s.