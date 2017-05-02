The son of “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and Heavy Metal Magazine are set to launch a new publication in Chicago and across the country – a weed magazine.

Though it is still in pre-production, Jett Lucas, the adopted son of George Lucas, and Heavy Metal CEO Jeff Krelitz revealed plans to debut their newest project at newstands across the country in September.

Part of the production will take place in Chicago, the pair said during a weekend event in the city’s West Town neighborhood honoring their upcoming venture.

“This city will be a big part of it,” he said, surrounded by those well-known to Chicago’s art scene.

Jett Lucas (left), the adopted son of George Lucas, and Heavy Metal CEO Jeff Krelitz (right), revealed plans to debut their newest project in September.



And that’s fitting, given the duo’s goal for the magazine.

“We want to do for cannabis culture what Playboy did for cocktail culture,” Lucas told NBC 5.

Krelitz added the magazine will be what he calls “edutainment” – a combination of pot news and education as well as entertainment for smokers.

“We want this to be informative but we also want this to be the thing you grab right after you smoke,” Lucas added.

Krelitz said the name of the magazine has not yet been revealed, among other things. He noted they already have their first celebrity lined up for the debut issue.

“It’s going to be big and something very unexpected,” he said.