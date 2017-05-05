A 1-year-old girl who was found dead inside a Joliet home last week will be laid to rest Friday morning. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

Funeral Services to be Held for Semaj Crosby

Funeral services will be held Friday for Semaj Crosby, the 1-year-old girl who was found dead inside her Joliet home.

A criminal investigation is still ongoing after the little girl was found lifeless under a couch in a home last week. Autopsy results are still pending further studies, with many questions still surrounding her death.

Authorities describe the home Semaj was found in as in “deplorable” condition. Will County sheriff's deputies reportedly visited the Joliet home where she was found close to 60 times in a little more than a year for disturbances, crisis intervention, and 40 of the calls for probation checks.

As of Friday, no one had been arrested or deemed a suspect in the case.

Semaj’s brothers have since been placed in foster care, according to police.

Services will begin with a visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Prayer Tower Ministries Church of God In Christ, 500 Stryker Ave. in Joliet.

A celebration of life will be held at the church at 11 a.m., according to the Minor-Morris Funeral Home website.

Following church services, Semaj will be buried at Elmhurst Cemetery, 1212 E. Washington St. in Joliet.

Funeral director Terry Morris told the Herald News the cemetery has donated a gravesite for Semaj.

Services are open to the public.