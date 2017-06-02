Full List of Lolla's 2017 Aftershows

Festival-goers will already have a tough time choosing which shows to go to in Lollapalooza's action-packed 2017 schedule, but it appears that won't get any easier for fans looking to hit up the Chicago after parties.

With performances by Foster the People, the Head and the Heart, Tegan and Sara, Zeds Dead, the Shins and more, it appears the party doesn't stop in Grant Park this August.

The massive Chicago music festival is set to take over the city from Aug. 3-6.

See the full after party lineup below.