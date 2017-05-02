Frost Advisory Goes Into Effect for Chicago Area Overnight

NBC 5's Andy Avalos gives us a look at the weather forecast.

A Frost Advisory will go into effect for the Chicago area overnight.

The National Weather Service advisory begins at 1 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in effect until 8 a.m. for the cities of Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Waukegan, Oregon, Dixon, Dekalb, Aurora, Elgin, Wheaton, and Chicago.

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected and sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered, according to the NWS.

After a windy and cool day Tuesday, temperatures are expected to turn colder throughout the night, falling into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday will mostly sunny and chilly in the morning, but clouds increase in the afternoon with showers developing in far southern counties.