NBC 5's Kalee Dionne gives us a look at the weather forecast. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

The forecast for heading into the holiday weekend appears to be unseasonably warm and possibly rainy.

The days leading up to Christmas could get messy, with a snow-rain mix and possibly even freezing rain possible in some areas during the afternoon commute Friday.

Saturday’s highs will sit near 40 degrees with mostly sunny skies, though Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning could see the chance for some rain showers.

By Christmas Day, highs could reach to near 45 degrees, even close to 50 for areas south of Chicago.

There could be another chance for wet weather heading into Sunday night.