Tuesday is National Pancake Day, and IHOP restaurants across the country will offer a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to celebrate.

The offer is valid from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with select locations extending their hours until 10 p.m. for the holiday.

In return, IHOP asks customers leave a donation. This year, funds raised will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Since National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP and their guests have helped raised more than $24 million for charity, according to IHOP’s website.

Find your closest IHOP here.