Get Free Pancakes at IHOP All Day Tuesday for National Pancake Day

    Tuesday is National Pancake Day, and IHOP restaurants across the country will offer a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to celebrate. 

    The offer is valid from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with select locations extending their hours until 10 p.m. for the holiday. 

    In return, IHOP asks customers leave a donation. This year, funds raised will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. 

    Since National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP and their guests have helped raised more than $24 million for charity, according to  IHOP’s website. 

    Find your closest IHOP here

    Published 2 hours ago

