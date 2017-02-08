Looking for something to do this winter in Chicago? The Field Museum is offering up a treat for Illinois history buffs.

Illinoisans with proof of residency can get general admission to the museum for free for the entire month of February.

"Free Days are an opportunity for visitors to discover—or rediscover—the wonders of the Museum, which contains one of the world’s most extensive natural history collections," acording to a release from the museum.

Illinois museum-goers will be given free general admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 28. Ticketed exhibitions and 3D films will also be available at a special price, according to the facility.