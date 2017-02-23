A fraternity has been suspended at Loyola University after allegations of hazing, university officials confirmed Thursday.

The university received “credible information” alleging the Alpha Omega Chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon engaged in some kind of hazing activity, the school said in a statement.

“Acts of hazing are strictly prohibited by University policy and Illinois law,” the statement read. “Hazing is directly in opposition to the mission and values of Loyola, and it will not be tolerated. All Loyola students are expected to uphold the University’s values, and they are also expected to know and follow our Community Standards and Student Promise.”

Loyola says it is investigating the allegations and taking the matter seriously.

The chapter’s privileges as a recognized student organization at Loyola are temporarily revoked until further notice, school said.

It is the second chapter to be shut down in the Chicago area in a month. In January Northwestern University suspended the fraternity after allegations that four female students were given date rape drugs at a frat party. Two say they may have been sexually assaulted.

Loyola says their chapter will remain suspended until the conclusion of its investigation.