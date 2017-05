Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Laura Gale house is up for sale in a Chicago suburb, with an asking price of $1.075 million. The Oak Park home, which the listing claims "exemplifies Wright's "prairie school thought" of bringing the outside in, offers up a stunning view from any window. Many of the windows include the famous art glass his studio also produced. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom space is more than 100 years old, with 2,877 square feet of space. Scroll down to see photos inside the space.