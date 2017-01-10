4 Blackhawks Named to NHL All-Star Game | NBC Chicago
NBC_OTS_CHICAGO
Madhouse Enforcer | Chicago Blackhawks NHL Blog
Hard-hitting Blackhawks coverage

4 Blackhawks Named to NHL All-Star Game

The Blackhawks' four All-Stars are the most of any team in the NHL

By James Neveau

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    The Chicago Blackhawks will be well-represented at the NHL All-Star Game later this month, as four players, including Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, were named to the Central Division team.

    Toews and Kane will be joined by two more of their Blackhawks teammates as well, as defenseman Duncan Keith and goaltender Corey Crawford will also be making the trip out to Los Angeles for the contest.

    The Blackhawks' four All-Stars are the most of any team in the NHL, with the San Jose Sharks having the second-most with three.

    The Minnesota Wild will have two All-Stars this season, as defenseman Ryan Suter and goaltender Devan Dubnyk both made the squad. Patrik Laine, Nathan MacKinnon, Tyler Seguin, and Vladimir Tarasenko round out the forwards for the Central Division, and P.K. Subban is the other defenseman.

    Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices