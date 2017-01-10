4 Blackhawks Named to NHL All-Star Game

The Chicago Blackhawks will be well-represented at the NHL All-Star Game later this month, as four players, including Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, were named to the Central Division team.

Toews and Kane will be joined by two more of their Blackhawks teammates as well, as defenseman Duncan Keith and goaltender Corey Crawford will also be making the trip out to Los Angeles for the contest.

The Blackhawks' four All-Stars are the most of any team in the NHL, with the San Jose Sharks having the second-most with three.

The Minnesota Wild will have two All-Stars this season, as defenseman Ryan Suter and goaltender Devan Dubnyk both made the squad. Patrik Laine, Nathan MacKinnon, Tyler Seguin, and Vladimir Tarasenko round out the forwards for the Central Division, and P.K. Subban is the other defenseman.