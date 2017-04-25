Longtime NBC Executive Bob Walsh Dies at 88

Our NBC family has lost one of its great ones. Bob Walsh died at his home in suburban Wilmette on Sunday. He was 88.

Walsh began his work at NBC in as a salesman in the 1960s, before becoming general manager of NBC 5. In 1982, Walsh moved to New York, where he went on to become a top executive at the network, helping legendary board chairman Grant Tinker develop what became known as NBC’s “must-see TV.”

He ended his decades-long association with the NBC network in 1989 and retired to Wilmette with his wife, Marion. Walsh was a lifelong supporter of the Misericordia Home for the developmentally disabled in Chicago. Funeral services are pending.