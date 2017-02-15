A former Lake County coroner has been indicted by a grand jury on perjury charges, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

The charges against Thomas Rudd, which include five counts of perjury, stem from a one-year investigation, officials said.

Few details on what happened have been released as of Wednesday afternoon, but Detective Christopher Covelli said the investigation was not tied to two recent high-profile cases in the county, including the suicide of now-disgraced officer Joe Gliniewicz.

A Lake County judge, following the indictment, issued a $150,000 arrest warrant for Rudd.

More details were expected to be released Wednesday evening. It was not immediately known if Rudd had an attorney.