Former Lake County Coroner Indicted on Perjury Charges: Sheriff's Office | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Former Lake County Coroner Indicted on Perjury Charges: Sheriff's Office

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    A former Lake County coroner has been indicted by a grand jury on perjury charges, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

    The charges against Thomas Rudd, which include five counts of perjury, stem from a one-year investigation, officials said.

    Few details on what happened have been released as of Wednesday afternoon, but Detective Christopher Covelli said the investigation was not tied to two recent high-profile cases in the county, including the suicide of now-disgraced officer Joe Gliniewicz.

    A Lake County judge, following the indictment, issued a $150,000 arrest warrant for Rudd.

    More details were expected to be released Wednesday evening. It was not immediately known if Rudd had an attorney.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices