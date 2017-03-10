Former Bears Quarterback Signs With 49ers: Report

While the big headlines of the day involved Jay Cutler and Brian Hoyer, the other Chicago Bears quarterback that started for the team in 2016 also found a new home in free agency.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Bears quarterback Matt Barkley will be joining Hoyer in the Bay Area as a member of the San Francisco 49’ers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Barkley will likely have an outside shot of starting for the team and will likely be in competition for a back-up role under new head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Barkley and Hoyer will also be joined by yet another former Bears player in the Bay Area, as kicker Robbie Gould agreed to a two-year contract with the team to be their new kicker after Phil Dawson signed a free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

In seven games with the Bears last season, Barkley threw for 1611 yards and eight touchdowns, but he struggled mightily down the stretch as he threw 14 interceptions on 216 pass attempts.

With Barkley, Cutler, and Hoyer all gone, the Bears will only have one quarterback on their roster that was with the team a season ago, as Connor Shaw is under contract with the team for the 2017 campaign.

Reports are out that the team has agreed to a three-year contract with Mike Glennon to be the new quarterback next season, but that deal still has yet to be officially announced by the Bears.