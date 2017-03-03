Police Investigate Footage of Woman Scooped Up, Put in Car

A home surveillance camera in northwest Indiana shows a man picking up a woman off the ground and putting her a car that drives away—and police want to know if she’s OK.

The images were captured in Hobart on Feb. 23 near 40th Avenue and Indiana Street about 5:50 p.m., the Times of Northwest Indiana reports. A resident gave the footage to police after seeing the concerning images, the paper reported.

In the video, a figure, apparently a woman, exits the vehicle and begins to run west on 40th Avenue before a male passenger also exits the vehicle, scoops her up and places her back in the car’s back seat.

The car then goes south on Kelly Street beyond the view of the camera, the Times reports.

Police say getting an accurate description of the people in the video has proven difficult because of the distance but the car looks to be a smaller SUV or crossover, the Times reports, similar to a Nissan Rogue.

Police say they searched for similar-looking vehicles in the area but did not find anything. They have also put out a statewide notification about the incident but are unsure if anything criminal or nefarious has occurred.

If you have any information, Hobart police ask that you call Detective Robert Brazil at 219-942-4666 or email rbrazil@cityofhobart.org.