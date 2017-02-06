Footage Shows Suburban Thief Nab $10K in Tools From Truck

Surveillance video shows a man carrying out a bold vehicle burglary in Skokie Sunday morning.

In the video, a man pries open the back door of a utility van parked outside the suburban home in the 8500 block of Skokie Boulevard and crawls inside about 4:15 a.m. The video shows the person exiting with an armload of valuable tools—about $10,000 worth, the owners say. He comes back on multiple trips taking more and more.

Emina Alijanovic says her husband id a plumber and he keeps tools in his work van parked outside their home.

“It hurt me because my husband makes a living off that,” she tells NBC 5. “He had no choice but to go buy all brand new tools so he can go to work the next day.”

She says her neighbor spotted the man back in the area on Sunday evening and thinks her husband was targeted.

“To think we had just gotten into bed and gone to sleep,” she said, adding that she and her husband have a young child.

Alijanovic said the man was driving a light-colored, older Ford Explorer.

The couple says there is a reward for information leading to the arrest but did not specify the amount.

“We want him caught and out of the streets—and for him to stop doing this,” Alijanovic said.

Skokie police are investigating and say the theft appears to be an isolated incident.

Strong storms and fog overnight could impact the morning rush. What you need to know, next on NBC 5 News at 10 p.m.