While you wait for the Chi-Town Rising show to begin on New Year's Eve, there will be plenty of fun activities and food to enjoy-- including some of the city's most famous food trucks.

Here is the complete list of food trucks that will be located on the North side of the river as part of Chi-Town Rising.

1. Beavers Donuts + Coffee

With temperatures dropping to near 29 degrees by midnight on New Year's Eve, a nice warm cup of coffee will be sure to keep you cozy. Beavers Donuts+ Coffee offers donut sizes of your choice personalized with your very own toppings.

2. Cheesie's Pub and Grub

Voted best grilled cheese in America by Esquire, Cheesie's Pub and Grub is the spot for any grilled cheese lover.

3. Hot Dog Fiend

Chicago is known for none other than their juicy hotdogs. With the 100 percent pure beef jumbo dogs, Hot Dog Fiend can surely satisfy that craving.

4. La Patrona

La Patrona offers their popular skirt steak taco, marinated pork taco and many other favorites. This Mexican cuisine on wheels won't disappoint.

5. Mimi's Chicago Humble Pie

Want to ring in the New Year with Chicago deep-dish style pizza? Look no further. Mimi's Chicago Humble Pie offers a variety of pizza selections along with chicken and pork meals.

6. Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The famous Potbelly Sandwich Shop is now moving it's way through the city. The truck is stocked with none other than your favorite subs.

If you're unable to make it to the festivites, the entire event will be broadcast live on NBC 5 right after New Year's Eve with Carson Daly. If you're on the go, the NBC Chicago app has got you covered and will stream the countdown to midnight.