Food Pantry Volunteer Gets Surprise From Governor Rauner

Howard Goldstein spent Thursday doing what he always does---volunteering with the Red Cross, serving food to his fellow veterans.

Little did he know, that Bruce Rauner, the governor of Illinois was waiting in the wings.

Striding toward the assembled volunteers in the food pantry at Hines V.A. Hospital, Rauner greeted each one. Then he called Goldstein forward, brought out a large proclamation, and revealed that he had declared Thursday, Howard Goldstein day in Illinois.

“Week in and week out for years and years, he’s helped volunteer with the Red Cross,” said Rauner. "He’s helped volunteer to help veterans, he’s helped so many organizations, here in Illinois and all walks of life. Howard’s an inspiration for all of us.”

Goldstein seemed genuinely shocked by the honor, pausing to thank the governor before escorting more veterans through the food line.

“I believe in giving back to the community so you just volunteer and do what you can,” he said. “I try to keep myself busy and stay out of trouble.”

Goldstein served two years in Vietnam as an army medic. After a career in insurance, education, and other ventures, he has worked tirelessly for the Red Cross, including service at seven national disasters.

But work with veterans remains Goldstein’s primary focus, not only at the Hines food bank, but also helping to identify other services former service members might need.

“This is sometimes the only food these guys have,” Goldstein said.

The need is indeed great. The Greater Chicago Food Depository estimates veterans make up 18 percent of those seeking help in Chicagoland food banks.

“There are 14,000 veterans who live at or below the poverty line just in Cook County,” said Kate Maehr, the Food Depository’s CEO. “I wish that our food pantries that serve veterans weren’t doing a booming business, but they are.”

Since opening, the pantry at Hines has provided food to more than 26,000 vets. On average, it serves about 135 veterans per week.