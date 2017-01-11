Above average temperatures are forecast for the Chicago area Wednesday, but colder air is in store. Byron Miranda has the latest forecast update. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017)

The Chicago area is under freezing rain and dense fog advisories Wednesday afternoon and evening, which could make for a dangerous commute.

The Freezing Rain Advisory went into effect 5 p.m. in McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, Boone and Winnebago counties and at 9 p.m. for Lee, DuPage and Cook counties. It remains in effect until 9 a.m. across the area.

The advisory warns of rain changing to freezing rain or freezing drizzle, bringing the potential for ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch.

The ice accumulations could make travel “very hazardous,” according to the National Weather Service.

“Be prepared for slippery roads,” the alert said. “Slow down and use caution while driving.”

In addition, a Dense Fog Advisory was also in effect across the area with conditions impacting flights at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. and warns of visibility less than a half-mile.

As of 4 p.m., more than a dozen flights were canceled due to the fog and a number of delays were expected as flights were briefly unable to land at Midway Airport.