Florida Georgia Line Bringing Backstreet Boys, Nelly for Wrigley Field Show

Chicago is one of only three stops on the so-called "smooth tour"

    Florida Georgia Line has announced a summer stadium tour and they're bringing the Backstreet Boys, Nelly and Chris Lane with them to Wrigley Field. 

    The mix of musicians will be performing Aug. 12 at the baseball stadium, joining a number of prominent musicians to hit the Chicago stage this summer.

    Chicago is one of only three stops on the so-called "smooth tour." The other performances will be at Boston's Fenway Park and Minneapolis' Target Field. 

    "We're so pumped to take this show on the road and hang out with you guys," Brian Kelley, part of the Nashville-based duo, said during the band's announcement. 

    Ticket information was not immediately available. 

    Other summer performances at Wrigley Field include jimmy Buffet, Lady Gaga, Green Day, Billy Joel, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Dead & Company, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

