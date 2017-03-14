Chicago-Bound American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Florida | NBC Chicago
Chicago-Bound American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Florida

    An American Airlines flight from Miami to Chicago made an emergency landing at Jacksonville International Airport Tuesday, an airport spokeswoman confirmed.

    Flight #1090 was diverted to Jacksonville after departing from Miami after a report of smoke in the plane’s cockpit, Debbie Jones, a Jacksonville International Airport spokeswoman said.

    There were no reported injuries and the plane made a successful landing.

    No further details were immediately available.

