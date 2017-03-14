An American Airlines flight from Miami to Chicago made an emergency landing at Jacksonville International Airport Tuesday, an airport spokeswoman confirmed.
Flight #1090 was diverted to Jacksonville after departing from Miami after a report of smoke in the plane’s cockpit, Debbie Jones, a Jacksonville International Airport spokeswoman said.
There were no reported injuries and the plane made a successful landing.
No further details were immediately available.
Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago