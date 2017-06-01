Just hours after the Illinois General Assembly adjourns with no budget in place, the first negative campaign ad in the Illinois Governor's race is set to air throughout the state.

Democrat JB Pritzker says "Bruce Rauner's budget crisis has driven our state into the ground."

"The buck stops with the governor and the governor has failed," he said in a statement.

Rauner, who conducted one-on-one interviews with reporters Thursday, said he has not been inflexible and that he's fighting for the reforms voters have demanded.



