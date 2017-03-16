First Look at Victoria Beckham's New Collection for Target

Victoria Beckham's clothing line for the masses arrives next month and fans of the designer are getting their first look at what to expect. The new collection includes more than 200 pieces featuring "soft pastels, bright pops of color and charming spring prints," according to Target. The line also features women's, girls', toddler and baby designs, marking Beckham's first excursion into designing childrensware. The former Spice Girl said she had long been thinking about "how great it would be to work on clothes for a customer that either doesn't want to pay or can't pay designer prices," she said when the collaboration was announced in October. "I loved the idea of opening the brand up to a wider audience and being able to share my vision with a broader customer base," Beckham said. Pieces in the collection range in price from $6-$70, with most items under $40, and will be offered in sizes XS-3X for women and NB-XL for girls, toddlers and babies, according to the company. Beckham joins other high-end designers who have collaborated with Target, including Jason Wu, Lilly Pulitzer and Zac Posen. It will be made available April 9.