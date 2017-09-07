The $7 million renovation of "Theater on the Lake" is nearly complete, bringing the 1920s building that sat in disrepair for several years back to life. The Prairie-style building jutting out toward Lake Michigan at Fullerton will soon reopen, transforming into a year-round performance venue with an upscale restaurant and bar nestled under the original steel frame. It will feature a seasonal skyline patio at "The Lakefront" restaurant and will be run by an investor on a 15-year lease from the Park District. "It has food, it has theater, it has events, it has the opportunity to create essentially a playground on the lakefront of the greatest city on earth," said chef Cleetus Friedman at "The Lakefront" restaurant. The new venue is slated to open in a few weeks with weddings and other events already on the calendar.