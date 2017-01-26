A bridal dress shop in suburban Elmhurst was engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon as firefighters attempted to battle the blaze.

The store, VIP Occasions, is located on the 300 block of North York Street between Lake Street and North Avenue, according to the city’s website. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Cellphone video shot at the scene showed plumes of smoke billowing for a charred building. Multiple fire trucks were parked in the street as firefighters doused the building from the ground level and from above in a cherry picker.

No other information was immediately available.

