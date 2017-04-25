Firefighter Injured in Lincoln Park Apartment Fire

Fire officials believe a grill or barbecue was the likely cause of an apartment building blaze that left a female firefighter injured and at least a dozen displaced in Chicago's Lincoln Park early Tuesday morning. NBC 5's Lauren Petty reports.

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze that spread to three buildings early Tuesday in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The fire started at 2:31 a.m. in a four-story building in the 400 block of West St. James Place, according to Fire Media Affairs. It spread to two adjacent buildings, but was put out by 3:39 a.m.

The firefighter was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition to be treated for exhaustion, fire officials said.

The Officer of Fire Investigation was investigating the cause of the blaze.