For the second time in three months, the iconic old prison in suburban Joliet has caught fire.

Joliet police said Monday morning the former Joliet Correctional Center was on fire, but it was not clear how serious the flames were.

Traffic near the prison was being detoured as firefighters battled the flames.

Collins Street was closed between Woodruff Road and Louise Ray Drive.

Aerial Footage Shows Aftermath of Old Joliet Prison Fire

Footage from NBC's Sky 5 chopper shows the aftermath of a massive fire that broke out at an iconic old prison in Joliet. (Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017)

"Avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to handle the incident," police wrote on Facebook.

Further details weren't immediately released, but a spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Corrections, which owns the facility, said the fire was under control just before 11 a.m.

In May, a massive fire erupted at the former prison, which was built in 1858.

Massive Fire Burns for Hours at Iconic Old Joliet Prison

A massive fire erupted at an iconic old prison in suburban Joliet on Memorial Day, forcing firefighters to battle flames for hours. Lauren Petty reports. (Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017)

The prison closed in 2002, and whle it has not had any inmates since, it served as somewhat of a tourist attraction in the area.

Several high-profile inmates spent time at the facility, including serial killer John Wayne Gacey, according to reports. Movies including the Blues Brothers and numerous television shows have also filmed at the old prison.