Fifth Third Bank closed 36 branches across the country in January — including seven in the Chicago area.

Three of those branches shut down were in Chicago, in the Logan Square, Calumet Park and Wrightwood neighborhoods. The other four were in suburban Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Prairie Stone and Winfield, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Some banks have been closing branches as mobile and online banking popularity rises.

"To some degree, the customers are sort of voting with their feet," Larry Magnesen, a spokesman for Fifth Third told the Tribune. "The places where you see the most significant falloffs in transactions, where you've got other branches nearby, are typically the ones that are going to see a change like that."

Fifth Third is Cincinnati’s largest locally based bank, according to a report from the Cincinnati Business Courier, and the 13th largest in the country.

The banking company’s CEO, Greg Carmichael, said in September, when Fifth Third announced plans to close 44 branches, the bank could save $13 million to $14 million by shuttering locations, the Cincinnati Business Courier reported.