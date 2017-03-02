Federal Agents Searching Caterpillar Offices in Illinois

Federal agents set their sights on several Caterpillar facilities in the Peoria area Thursday.

Federal law enforcement agencies, including the IRS, were searching various Caterpillar facilities near Peoria, Illinois Thursday, where the company is headquartered.

A company spokesperson confirmed to NBC Chicago that law enforcement was "executing a search warrant" and "Caterpillar is cooperating."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois also confirmed its presence at the facilities, but declined to comment on what the search was being conducted for.

“The U.S. Attorney's office can confirm that federal law enforcement activity was conducted today in three locations in Peoria, East Peoria and Morton," spokesperson Sharon Paul told NBC Chicago.

Video obtained by NBC affiliate WEEK, showed agents wearing IRS jackets at the company's main headquarters.

Last month, Caterpillar Inc. announced it was moving its global headquarters to the Chicago area. The company previously planned to build a new headquarters complex in downtown Peoria, but those plans have since been canceled.

Check back for details on this developing story.