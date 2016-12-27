For lifelong Cubs fan Jerry Weinberg, seeing the Chicago team win a World Series for the first time in more than a century was supposed to be the highlight of his year – then Christmas came. (Courtesy: Jay Weinberg) (Published 20 minutes ago)

For lifelong Cubs fan Jerry Weinberg, seeing the Chicago team win a World Series for the first time in more than a century was supposed to be the highlight of his year – then Christmas came.

While Cubs-themed gifts were scattered underneath Christmas trees across the country, none were quite like the one Weinberg would unwrap this holiday. A painting of the iconic photo that would become the face of a victory more than 100 years in the making. The artist? His son.

Video of the moment Weinberg opened the touching painting was posted to Facebook by his son, artist Jay Weinberg.

Once his father realized what the image that would forever be memorialized in paint form on his walls actually was, he burst into tears before exclaiming the painting is “absolutely incredible.”

“[The Cubs have] been a lifelong obsession for sure and it goes throughout the whole family -- my brother, my sister and my mom – everybody,” Jay Weinberg said, crediting his father with the family’s Cubs fandom.

But there was a time when the 65-year-old fan wasn’t sure he’d be able to witness a World Series win for the beloved North Siders.

“He’s had some heart problems and it’s one of those quintessential stories I guess, but the fact that he got to see it, I don’t think there are any words that can be put into it for him,” Jay Weinberg said. “He’s like the Rain Man of the Cubs. He can tell you stats of players that most people wouldn’t even remember… It’s beyond obsession. Fanatical is definitely the word.”

Jay Weinberg, who studied illustrations in college in Chicago and now works as a personal trainer and freelance artist in Valparaiso, said since footage of the painting was posted, he’s received several requests for similar prints of the work.

Meanwhile, his father has not yet hung the painting in his home – a superstitious move, his son suspects.

“I’ll be the one to hang it,” he said. “It’ll be a nice moment for me anyways.”