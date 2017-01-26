Father Fatally Shot Outside School After Dropping Off Son

A father was fatally shot outside a Detroit school just moments after escorting his son into the building Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. outside Mark Twain Elementary, according to authorities.

The father had dropped his son off at the school and was in his vehicle when the shooter, who was also inside the vehicle, opened fire and fled the scene.

Police said it was not known if the shooter had been in the vehicle when the father took his son to school or if the gunman entered the vehicle after, but they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

“It’s very disturbing,” said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Authorities said the suspect is believed to be in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a bright orange hoodie at the time of the shooting and remained at large following the incident.

“We’re confident that we are going to bring some closure to this,” Craig said.