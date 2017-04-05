Bridgeport DJ Logan Bay’s life forever changed in an instant while he was unloading his car two weeks ago in Chicago. Ash-har Quraishi reports.

Bridgeport DJ Logan Bay’s life forever changed in an instant while he was unloading his car two weeks ago in Chicago.

The 30-year-old who works for radio station WLPN was hit by another car in the 2900 block of South Archer and pinned, crushing his legs.

“A car pulled up behind him and stopped and he thought, ‘OK, I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing,’” said friend and colelague Ed Marszewski. “And the next thing you know the car accelerated into him and pinned him against his car.”

Bay underwent four surgeries and doctors had to amputate his left foot and his right leg up to the knee. According to a police report, the driver of the vehicle that struck him was cited for failure to reduce speed and improper lane usage.

For the prolific Bridgeport DJ, it was a difficult medical catastrophe, but he has kept his spirits up by continuing programming work from his hospital bed.

“A few days after his first surgery, while he was reducing his medication, he immediately started going on to his laptop to start scheduling and working on the radio station,” Marszewski said.

On Friday, Bay posted about his recovery on Facebook.

“It has been an amazing process and I couldn't do it without all your messages and magic and LOVE,” he wrote.

Marszewski has set up a YouCaring crowdfunding campaign to help cover Bay’s medical expenses. As of Wednesday, the page had raised more than $43,000.

“It makes me want to cry actually, how many people around the world know who Logan is and contributed to help this guy,” Marszewski said. “He’s the sweetest guy on Earth and it’s really beautiful to see that people care about other humans.”

Bay remained in the hospital Wednesday recovering from another surgery.