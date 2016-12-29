The family of a 15-year-old shot multiple times in Chicago is pleading for answers as he lay in a hospital bed. Lauren Jiggetts reports. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Family of Suburban Teen Shot in Chicago Looks for Answers

The family of a 15-year-old shot multiple times in Chicago is pleading for answers as he lay in a hospital bed.

Michael Moss goes to Glenbard East High School in Lombard where he plays basketball. He was visiting family in Chicago when he was shot on Dec. 19 near West 48th and South Ada streets in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Family says they believe Moss did not know he was crossing a gang border when a car pulled up and someone opened fire on him.

Moss spent Christmas in the intensive care unit at Comer Children’s Hospital Thursday. His family spoke of their frustration and search for answers.

His mother told reporters Thursday she took him and his siblings to DuPage County to escape the kind of violence he was a victim of.

“My 15-year-old boy, he is somebody fighting for his life, he never did anything to nobody,” Brenda Herron, Moss’ legal guardian said. “Things like this doesn’t happen in DuPage County—it only happens in certain parts of Chicago.”

Moss’ family has started a GoFundMe page that, as of Thursday evening, has raised more than $2,000.