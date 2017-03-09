Family of Murdered Indiana Girl to Speak Publicly

The family of an Indiana girl murdered last month will speak publicly for the first time Thursday.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and her 13-year-old Abby Williams were found dead on Valentine’s Day on a wooded trail in Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indiana. The friends had vanished the day before after being dropped off to go hiking.

German’s grandfather is scheduled to make a public statement Thursday morning at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

Indiana State Police are still looking for a man considered the main suspect in the killings. Authorities have released two grainy photographs of the man, as well as an audio recording of a male voice that was recovered from German’s cell phone.

"We're going to get to the bottom of this. We feel confident. And we're going to do everything within our resources to reach justice in this situation," Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said.

Authorities have not yet released the girls' cause or manner of deaths, citing the ongoing double homicide investigation.